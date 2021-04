Football

Transfer news - Barcelona line-up Serie A duo as Erling Haaland alternatives - Euro Papers

In today’s Euro Papers we look at how Barcelona will strengthen their attack in the summer. Of course, the first choice is Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland. But what if they can't get him? Well Barca seem to have two other options up their sleeve. So how can they make this work financially? That's anyone guess right now!

00:01:50, 36 minutes ago