Transfer news - Barcelona players including Lionel Messi 'desperate' for Neymar return - Euro Papers

According to new reports in Spain, Barcelona's players are 'desperate' for Neymar to return to the club, a move which they would consider a 'dream'. It all seems a bit far fetched, but the reports claim that many players at the Camp Nou are lobbying for the Brazilian superstar to return from PSG this summer in another big move.

00:01:30, an hour ago