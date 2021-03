Football

Transfer news - Barcelona v 'half of Europe' for Valencia wonderkid Fabio Blanco - Euro Papers

Valencia's 17-year-old wonderkid Fabio Blanco reportedly has 'half of Europe' chasing him for a stunning summer move, but it is Barcelona who are understood to be leading the way. Reports in Spain claim that returning Barca president Joan Laporta sees signing Blanco as key to persuading Lionel Messi that the club still mean business.

00:01:26, an hour ago