It is not in the plans for Borussia Dortmund to sell Erling Haaland this summer, yet that does not mean a transfer is impossible.

On the Greek Island of Mykonos, Haaland has been taking a well earned break but his focus will soon turn to pre-season and the possibility of offers from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Dortmund are continuing to plan for one more campaign with their star striker—they feel he will like the idea of having his pick of clubs when his 75 million Euros release clause kicks in next summer.

However, there is time for that to change. Heads could be turned.

Sources close to Chelsea are convinced that the club will still test the water with Dortmund this summer in case they can jump the queue and sign him a year before most clubs are expecting to go to auction.

Chelsea don’t like to wait, they like to make things happen.

Marina Granovskaia and her team of negotiators don’t stand still in moments like this. We saw how fast they moved to sign Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last year when the duo had been linked more heavily with other clubs.

The current market is strange, with Financial Fair Play rules blurred. If Roman Abramovich is able to fund such a bid without fear of breaking any financial guidelines that risk future punishment, he is in a position to do so. His wealth has only grown over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current economic landscape across the globe led to FFP rules being relaxed last June and that has opened up the possibility for big clubs to flex personal wealth.

While that does not guarantee the pick of any player in the land, it could give them a chance to push boundaries.

Figures working close to the German club are adamant they do not want to lose Haaland in the same window as Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho, yet also believe it would be difficult to ignore any offer that reaches 160 million Euros.

That is seen as the point at which this narrative might change.

We do not yet know what Chelsea intend to offer but we do know that they have been working behind the scenes for months on personal relationships with people close to Haaland.

The player is taking it all in his stride yet knows discussions have been going on that might yet change the path of his career.

It is believed Chelsea have already laid out the terms they would be willing to offer, just as they have done with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku. Their pursuit of a new No.9 is a priority.

Apart from whether Chelsea can offer enough cash to force Dortmund into a sale though, there is a question mark over Haaland’s own plans.

Until now, Chelsea has not been seen as the club he would most likely look to join - but that may have changed given their aggressive moves in the market, ruthless decision to axe Frank Lampard and bring in Thomas Tuchel, and their new status as European champions.

One other club that might yet have a say this summer is Real Madrid.

The Santiago Bernabeu has long been considered Haaland’s dream landing spot. Is he the priority there though? Talk of a 130 million Euros offer has been reported recently, yet it is an open secret that Madrid want Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain so will want to know first whether he is staying or leaving. If he stays at PSG, Madrid may well accelerate their chase of Haaland.

Haaland, 20, is the type of player that comes along once in a generation. You get one shot at signing a player like this and if you make one wrong move, your chance is gone.

At this stage there is not an expectation for Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United or Liverpool to make offers until next year so the window is open for opportunity.

Chelsea are carefully plotting how they approach this deal and hope they can find a way to pull off the most sensational transfer of 2021.

It’s not likely they get their man - but it is not impossible.

