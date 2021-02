Football

Transfer news - Chelsea line up Erling Haaland-plus with £260m summer war chest - Euro Papers

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly produced a ludicrously-large summer war chest which will enable the club to splurge obscene cash on, not only Erling Haaland, but other stars in the next transfer window. Thomas Tuchel will have plenty of money to spend this summer and Haaland could be just the start.

