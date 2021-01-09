Chelsea have joined the race to sign Dayot Upamecano with the RB Leipzig centre back also attracting interest from a number of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Barcelona Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for Upamecano this season and the Daily Mail reports Chelsea have now entered the pursuit.

The Blues have expressed an interest in activating the £40 million release clause in Upamecano’s RB Leipzig contract this summer.

Upamecano signed a new contract with the Bundesliga club last summer which included a release clause which will be active at the end of the 2020/21 season, prompting interest from a number of potential suitors.

While RB Leipzig could sell Upamecano for a higher fee this month, the Bundesliga club intends to keep hold of their prize asset until the end of the season.

Chelsea added Thiago Silva to their squad in the summer window, with the veteran Brazilian forging a partnership with Kurt Zouma as Frank Lampard’s first choice pairing at the back this season.

Despite this, Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games in all competitions, prompting the Stamford Bridge club to identity Upamecano as a target.

Our view

Upamecano will likely have his pick of Europe’s biggest and best clubs this summer. Chelsea’s interest doesn’t come as much of a surprise, particularly given how they have targeted young Bundesliga players of late.

That Chelsea are already looking to sign another big money player doesn’t say a lot about their faith in Lampard to turn things around, with the former midfielder under pressure after a run of poor results.

In terms of their squad personnel, the addition of Upamecano would make Chelsea just as strong as any other side in the Premier League. But can Lampard be trusted to get the most out of him?

