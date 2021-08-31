Chelsea have pulled off another piece of summer transfer business with the signing of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid.

The Blues spent big to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, and Thomas Tuchel has now bolstered his midfield ranks with the capture of Spain international Saul.

The 26-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with an option to purchase next summer.

It’s a notable coup for Chelsea, as it appeared the deal was off earlier in the day as they struggled to strike an accord with Atletico.

However, Tuchel reportedly urged the club to try again - stressing the importance of Saul to his plans - and an agreement was reached late on Tuesday.

Saul is one of the most accomplished players in Europe, and he will add competition in the midfield positions at Stamford Bridge.

He told the Chelsea website: "I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!"

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We welcome Saul to the Club and believe he completes our squad as we compete for honours in five different competitions this season. He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year."

N’Golo Kante damaged an ankle in the draw with Liverpool at the weekend, and Saul will provide cover and competition for the France international.

