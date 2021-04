Football

Transfer news - Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Manchester United this summer - Euro Papers

According to new reports in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo could be poised to return to Manchester United in what would be a sensational summer switch from Juventus. The 36-year-old is apparently not happy in Turin any longer and would be keen to make a celebrated homecoming to Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

00:01:37, an hour ago