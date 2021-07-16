Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus he wants to stay at the club, according to reports in Italy.

Paris Saint-Germain were credited with an interest in Ronaldo, while a return to Manchester United had once again been mooted.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Ronaldo has shut down the possibility of an exit this summer and told Juventus he will report for pre-season on July 25.

Ronaldo is currently on holiday after playing for Portugal in the European Championship.

The 36-year-old was once again the star man for Portugal, but the defending champions were knocked out by Belgium in a hard-fought last-16 tie.

Juventus are yet to open talks over a new deal for Ronaldo, but the goalscorer has reportedly told his agent Jorge Mendes to push for a one-year extension.

The club had already moved to dispel speculation about their talisman’s future, with director Pavel Nedved denying Ronaldo had asked about a move away from Serie A.

He said: “Cristiano is on holiday. We have no signal from his entourage that he wants to leave. We’re waiting for him and he will return around 25 July as scheduled.”

Juventus will be aiming for a better season after missing out on the Serie A title to Inter Milan and finishing fourth in the table.

Despite the team’s troubles, Ronaldo still scored 29 goals in 31 Serie A appearances last season, finishing as top goalscorer.

