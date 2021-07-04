Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus for a new contract, according to a report in Italy.

Ronaldo was tipped to leave Juventus in search of a new challenge, but Gazzetta dello Sport claim the forward’s agent has moved to dispel rumours his client could be on the move.

Jorge Mendes has approached Juventus this week about extending Ronaldo’s deal until 2023, which will serve as the clearest indication yet the goalscorer plans to stay in Turin.

Juventus snapped up Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018 and the 36-year-old has proven himself an invaluable asset to the Serie A giants – even if he has failed to help them win an elusive Champions League crown.

Inter Milan won the Serie A title last season, but Ronaldo appears ready to commit his future to Juventus again.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been mooted as potential suitors for Ronaldo, but Juventus fans will now be confident their main man is staying put.

"The biggest signing was getting Cristiano Ronaldo, because no one was expecting CR7 at a club that has always had great attention to the budget in its DNA," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Of course, there was some problems with his team-mates, he showed that, but he scored 100 goals."

He added: "No one has been able to manage him like [ex-Real Madrid coach] Zidane did. Maybe Juve lacked a certain dialogue.

"A coach can take a player, show him a game and say: 'Look, you walked for 90 minutes. Give me a hand to win'.

There are players that make you win and you can't have them against you. Ronaldo makes you win, and so does [Paulo] Dybala. Others, with all due respect, less.

Negotiations are yet to take place between the club and Ronaldo’s representatives.

Ronaldo is Juventus’ best paid player and his current deal expires in the summer of 2022.

