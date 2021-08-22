Ronaldo on the move?

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus this summer and is reportedly available for just £25 million. The 36-year-old forward has just one year remaining on his current deal and Juve would just be looking for a club who are willing to buy out his £25.5-million contract. There were rumours on Sunday that Ronaldo requested not to start Juventus' Serie A opener against Udinese because he was "hoping to find a solution" on his uncertain future. Manchester City have been offered the opportunity to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but are currently focused on signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Paper Round's view: Anything Lionel Messi does, Ronaldo will match. We all witnessed a shock Messi transfer just weeks ago, but will we see a Ronaldo transfer before the transfer window closes? It would definitely help Juventus' financial struggles, but what club would actually sign the Portuguese forward? Manchester United and Manchester City maybe. It could be a short-term fix for either club, who are both in need of a centre-forward. The Premier League pair seem likely to go in for Erling Haaland next summer (especially if City don't sign Harry Kane) - so Ronaldo could be a decent stopgap. However, if he stays in Italy, a free transfer move to Paris Saint-Germain could be on the cards next summer.

Chelsea prepare another Kounde bid

Chelsea are readying a fresh bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but the west London club will reportedly need get a deal done sooner rather than later. Sevilla are said to be ruling out a "last-minute sale" in the transfer window, which closes on August 31, so the Premier League will need to get a deal done quickly if they want to sign Kounde. The 22-year-old has a £68-million release clause in his contract at Sevilla, but Chelsea attempting to negotiate the deal by including centre-back Kurt Zouma, who the Blues are keen to offload, as part of a package.

Paper Round's view: Chelsea look like seriously Premier League title contenders and adding Kounde will only strengthen their hopes of winning more silverware this season. The France international is one of Europe's most exciting defensive prospects and his playing style makes it seem like he would seamlessly adapt to England's top flight. The only problem would be for Chelsea's emerging academy product Trevoh Chalobah - who recently made his first-team debut in the UEFA Super Cup. Kounde is another young defender who will arrive ahead of him in the pecking order, which must be frustrating after a recent boost in confidence.

From Liverpool to Lyon

Liverpool have agreed to sell Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon, with the Athletic reporting that the two clubs have agreed on a transfer fee worth £9.5 million for the Swiss star. Shaqiri informed Reds manager Jurgen Klopp of his desire to leave Anfield in search of first-team football earlier this year and his request was granted by sporting director Michael Edwards. Lyon initially bid just £4 million for the 29-year-old, but it was rejected by the Premier League side. Liverpool are unlikely to sign a replacement for Shaqiri, and will simply give Harvey Elliot an increased role this season.

Paper Round's view: Shaqiri probably backed himself when he first went to Liverpool, but it was always going to be difficult to usurp Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Klopp's side. The ex-Stoke midfielder looked like another smart piece of transfer business from Liverpool, who had previous of signing players from relegated Premier League sides (Georginio Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson). However, he failed to make much of an impact at Anfield. Maybe he can resurrect his career in Lyon because when he's on form, he's an exciting and dangerous footballer.

Everton eye Rangers wonderkid

Everton have submitted a £5-million bid for Rangers defender Nathan Patterson, according to the Mirror. The 19-year-old, who was called up to Scotland's Euro 2020 squad, is wanted by Toffees boss Rafael Benitez in a bid to improve depth at right-back. Everton are confident of completing this signing during the summer transfer window and believe Patterson will provide competition in the squad, and eventually become the long-term replacement for club captain Seamus Coleman.

Paper Round's view: It's a tough position for Rangers. Patterson is an exciting young talent, but his pathway to the first team is blocked by club captain James Tavernier. A move to the Premier League would obviously be enticing for the youngster. Coleman is a great professional to work alongside at Everton and he's 32 years old - so isn't going to be blocking Patterson's path to becoming a regular starter. It might take a bit more than £5 million to convince Rangers to sell, but it would definitely be a solid signing for Benitez's side.

