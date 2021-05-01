Published 01/05/2021 at 13:08 GMT | Updated 01/05/2021 at 13:11 GMT

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Estudiantes to sign 18-year-old winger Dario Sarmiento, the Argentina top division club said in a statement

Estudiantes announced the transfer late on Friday, saying Argentina youth international Sarmiento will become a City player on July 1.

He has represented his country at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-20 levels and has made 22 first-team appearances for Estudiantes.

