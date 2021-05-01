Manchester City have reached an agreement with Estudiantes to sign 18-year-old winger Dario Sarmiento, the Argentina top division club said in a statement.
Estudiantes announced the transfer late on Friday, saying Argentina youth international Sarmiento will become a City player on July 1.
He has represented his country at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-20 levels and has made 22 first-team appearances for Estudiantes.
