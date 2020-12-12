Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has failed to cement his spot in the side and is likely to leave the Premier League club when his contract expires at the end of the season, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

"It's pretty clear with Demarai that he's looking to move on," Rodgers said ahead of Sunday's match at home against 16th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

"His attitude to training has been first class, he has been very professional, but he is at the stage of his career where he has been here a long time and hasn't maybe nailed down a place. A fresh start may be the course for him.

"Until his last day here, I will always respect him, there will always be an opportunity for him, and I will never discard him but it's looking more than likely he will probably be somewhere else next season."

