Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is closing in on a shock move to Bayern Munich.
The striker is available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
Choupo-Moting, 31, spent two years with PSG following his move from Stoke City in the Premier League.
Now he is poised to join the European champions, according to multiple reports, where he will act as understudy to Robert Lewandowski.
Choupo-Moting has extensive experience in the Bundesliga having started his professional career with Hamburg and enjoyed spells with Nurnberg, Mainz and Schalke.