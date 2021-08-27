We could be heading for a very interesting finish to the 2021 summer transfer window.

Erling Haaland could potentially be the fourth huge name in football to switch clubs this month as Europe’s elite engage in a strikers' reshuffle.

It has been reported by the Telegraph that Borussia Dortmund have been approached by Paris Saint-Germain, who are understood to be interested in the Norweigen’s services as they plan for life after Kylian Mbappe who looks as though he could be on his way to Real Madrid to team up with Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the Spanish capital.

However, Dortmund seem to be standing firm in early negotiations and insist Haaland is not for sale and won’t be departing Signal Iduna Park this summer. With only a few days remaining of the transfer window, allowing their star man and talisman to leave, even if it was for an enormous fee, would leave the German club miles short, especially after the long-awaited departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United earlier in the window.

The potential switcheroo of arguably the four best players in the world all kicked off when Lionel Messi made a shock move to PSG after Barcelona were unable to register their greatest club legend for an 18th consecutive season.

This led to rumbles in the PSG camp and rumours began to surface that Mbappe eyed a move to Spain to fulfil a boyhood dream of representing Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have reportedly made a €180m bid for the 22-year-old Frenchman in a move that’s looking more and more likely by the hour.

This, of course, has forced PSG into looking for an alternative. Haaland has burst onto the scene in recent seasons, catapulting himself amongst Europe’s elite target-men, so it comes as no surprise that PSG are interested in him, even after securing Messi on a free transfer.

In the background of all of this, Cristiano Ronaldo could be set on a return to England… but to Manchester City. The former Manchester United great is reportedly keen on a move to the Etihad after informing Juventus he wants to leave the club and has today been left out of club preparations for Saturday night’s game against Empoli.

As it stands, only one of these deals have been completed [Messi to PSG], but both Mbappe and Ronaldo moves look imminent as both camps push for an exit.

