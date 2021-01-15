Paris Saint-Germain are likely to join Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

After his opening two weeks at PSG, Mauricio Pochettino is beginning to outline where he thinks the club will need to strengthen and early assessments will lead them to look for defensive options in the market.

Upamecano has a release clause of €42m that can be triggered after this season and it is expected they will now be among the clubs that attempt to land him in the summer.

Leipzig are not interested in listening to offers for the player to leave this month but Manchester United have had him on their radar for some time and remain keen, while Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked and may also yet actively pursue a deal.

It is felt that Bayern Munich are the team best positioned to sign Upamecano as it stands and other clubs will have to put on an impressive act to convince him to move away from Bundesliga.

PSG are also keeping an eye on the contract situation of Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid but have been advised he will not speak to other teams yet as he still hopes to agree terms over an extended stay in Spain.

Pochettino won his first trophy as a manager on Wednesday as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in the French Super Cup.

The Paris club will soon make a loan approach to Spurs over Dele Alli and Pochettino could still attempt to make one or two other tweaks to his squad before deadline day.

