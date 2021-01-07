West Ham are searching for a new centre-forward and could make a move for Olivier Giroud as they prepare to offload Sebastian Haller.
Ajax are looking to sign Haller and have been pushing for an agreement in the region of £23 million over the past two days. Ideally, West Ham wanted more as they agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for double that amount just 18 months ago but the transfer is beginning to take shape and Ajax are hopeful they can get this tied up quick enough for him to figure against rivals PSV at the weekend.
The personal terms looked tricky as Haller earns over £100,000-a-week at West Ham, and that does not fit well with Ajax’s pay structure. Yet because of his desire to play under Erik Ten Hag it is believed he has been willing to listen to fresh ideas on payment terms.
Haller had suspected he might move this month but sources say he told the club earlier this week that he would only consider Bundesliga clubs. That was before Ajax suddenly declared interest though, and as soon as they made contact Haller let West Ham bosses know that he was very keen on the potential deal.
Arsenal on red alert as Brandt stance changes – Euro Papers
Now West Ham are considering how they should replace him in their front line if he does leave.
Officials are looking into how much it would take for Giroud to move across London from Chelsea but plenty of other targets have also been scouted in recent times. Some sources close to Giroud still believe he may leave Stamford Bridge this month - and the option of remaining in London would prove tempting.
It is not yet clear whether that is the type of forward David Moyes wants though, so other options are being explored.
Reims forward Boulaye Dia has scored 10 goals in 16 Ligue 1 games this season and is one of the leading names that has been discussed, but Bournemouth’s Josh King is also seen as an option along with 18-year-old Adam Hlozek from Sparta Prague.