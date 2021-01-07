West Ham are searching for a new centre-forward and could make a move for Olivier Giroud as they prepare to offload Sebastian Haller.



Ajax are looking to sign Haller and have been pushing for an agreement in the region of £23 million over the past two days. Ideally, West Ham wanted more as they agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for double that amount just 18 months ago but the transfer is beginning to take shape and Ajax are hopeful they can get this tied up quick enough for him to figure against rivals PSV at the weekend.



The personal terms looked tricky as Haller earns over £100,000-a-week at West Ham, and that does not fit well with Ajax’s pay structure. Yet because of his desire to play under Erik Ten Hag it is believed he has been willing to listen to fresh ideas on payment terms.



Haller had suspected he might move this month but sources say he told the club earlier this week that he would only consider Bundesliga clubs. That was before Ajax suddenly declared interest though, and as soon as they made contact Haller let West Ham bosses know that he was very keen on the potential deal.