Transfer news: 'Eyes on Turin': Manchester United v Leeds for Torino's Nicolas Nkoulou - Euro Papers

Manchester United and Leeds are both reportedly desperate to snap up Torino's star defender Nicolas Nkoulou this summer. The 30-year-old is available on a free at the end of this season and both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Marcelo Bielsa are understood to be very keen on signing the defender with 'eyes on Turin'.

an hour ago