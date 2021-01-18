Jack Wilshere is set to join Championship side Bournemouth on a short-term deal, according to reports.

The BBC and others claim that the 29-year-old midfielder will return to the south coast for the remainder of the season, having been without a club since the summer.

He was last under contract at West Ham but was unable to get regular football under David Moyes, though he claimed that - despite a history of injury problems - he was largely left out of the first team due to footballing reasons rather than any lack of fitness.

Wilshere had spent a year on loan with Bournemouth in 2016 while an Arsenal player in search of a chance to prove his fitness and get regular football, but then moved to West Ham instead of remaining with the Gunners.

The midfielder had suggested after leaving West Ham that he was interested in a move abroad rather than remaining in England, but he is now set to drop down to the Championship after failing to finalise a deal elsewhere.

Wilshere played 27 times for Bournemouth in the 2016/17 season, but managed only 18 appearances for West Ham over the course of two years. If he is able to prove his fitness over the remainder of the campaign then he would be free to join another club ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

