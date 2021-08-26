Kane in talks with Spurs over new contract

Harry Kane is set to demand a pay rise at Tottenham Hotspur after quashing rumours of a summer exit via social media on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the summer transfer window, but has agreed to stay in north London after Pep Guardiola's side failed to meet Spurs' £150-million asking price. The Times report that Kane will now ask for a new contract at Tottenham that reflects the club's valuation. The Spurs striker is reported to be earning £300,000 per week, but will demand to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a new deal worth £400,000 a week.

Transfers Ronaldo asks to be sold after deciding to leave Juventus - reports AN HOUR AGO

Paper Round's view: Kane is well within his rights to ask for a pay rise. If Tottenham value him at £150 million, his salary should reflect that. However, it might not make much sense on Spurs' end. It most likely won't be a contract extension, but just a pay rise on his current deal (which expires in 2024). The north London club will expect to deal with another drawn-out transfer saga next summer, so increasing Kane's wages would just be a ploy to keep him happy this season before he asks to leave again. It might make more sense for Tottenham to use the extra £100,000 a week to invest elsewhere in the club.

The 'final piece' of Solskjaer's puzzle

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in search for the "final missing piece" of his puzzle at Old Trafford. The Independent report that the United boss is keen to sign a holding midfielder during the summer transfer window. Solskjaer has identified West Ham United's Declan Rice as his ideal signing and believes the 22-year-old would turn his side into "serious title challengers". However, United are aware that the Hammers will demand an unrealistic fee, meaning any transfer may have to be postponed until next summer. Brighton's Yves Bissouma may be viewed as an alternative but Solskjaer sees him as more of a box-to-box midfielder.

Paper Round's view: It's no secret that Manchester United need a defensive midfielder. We have seen Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay used in the deep-midfield roles under Solskjaer, but - realistically - none of those are good enough to be integral in a Premier League-winning team. Rice has shown his maturity and class since breaking into the West Ham team back in the 2017-18 season. The 22-year-old may still be young, but he's worn the captain's armband for the Hammers and was a starter for England on their route to the Euro 2020 final. It would be a great signing, but way too expensive this summer. United will do what they did with Sancho and wait a year.

The two conditions that will see Mbappe renew at PSG - Euro Papers

Liverpool make movements in the transfer market

Liverpool have made an official enquiry for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to the Express. The 24-year-old, who is reported to be valued at £40 million, is viewed as one of Jurgen Klopp's top targets to replace Georginio Winaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. Brighton have opened contract extension negotiations with the Mali midfielder and are under no pressure to sell him in the current transfer window after selling Ben White to Arsenal for £50 million. Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the possibility of signing Bissouma.

Paper Round's view: Liverpool have been fairly quiet so far this window. The Ibrahima Konate transfer was agreed back in May, so has flown under the radar and made people think that Liverpool are yet to make any signings this summer. The exits of Wijnaldum and, more recently, Xherdan Shaqiri has pushed Harvey Elliot to a squad role in the senior side - but adding Bissouma would add something different to the Liverpool side. He is an old-school player who can do a bit of everything in midfield, which would suit Liverpool down to the ground. Klopp's midfield are so vital to his playing style and the Brighton star would be a great fit.

Spurs to target Juventus midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur will target Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie before the transfer window closes, according to the Independent. The Premier League club are interested in signing a new central midfielder this summer and McKennie could be available for around £40 million. Tottenham's Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici has an existing relationship with the American midfielder after signing him for Juve and it is reported that he will now look to bring him to the Premier League. Spurs may attempt to use unwanted club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele as a makeweight in the deal to bring McKennie to north London.

Paper Round's view: McKennie would be a solid addition for Spurs, who are looking fairly light in midfield going into this campaign. The north London club are competing in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, so will need a deep squad to get through the season unscathed. Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko are both linked to exits, so it makes complete sense that the club are looking to bring in a new face as a replacement. It's a shame that Ndombele hasn't worked out because he has looked like he has the potential to become a world-class footballer.

Transfers Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid imminent – Report 3 HOURS AGO