Harry Kane’s England team-mates think the Tottenham striker could go on striker to force a transfer this summer, according to reports.

Transfers 'No doubts' - Nuno shoots down talk of Kane leaving Spurs 21 HOURS AGO

But the Telegraph claim England stars believe Kane might refuse to return for pre-season in a desperate bid to force through a move.

Kane has spent the majority of the summer in the England camp at Euro 2020, reaching the final with the Three Lions.

Tottenham are planning to hold talks with Kane when he returns for pre-season, but fellow England stars think Kane could refuse to return to Spurs.

'I am extremely proud' - Kane reflects on England's historic night

Kane thinks he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Tottenham that they will listen to offers, but so far Levy has refused to entertain the possibility of an exit for Spurs’ talisman.

While Nuno is overseeing pre-season, Kane has an extra three weeks off following England’s Euro 2020 run to the final.

“Harry is our player, period,” said Nuno. “No need to talk about anything else.

“Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy, to rest. When he comes again we will have time to speak. We will have good conversations, but now is the moment for Harry to rest and to prepare for what’s coming.

“And I’m looking forward to him joining the group and starting working together.

I didn’t speak to any of the players in the national teams, no one. Because I believe if I was on the other side it would be disrespectful.

“I think the players in the national team should be focussed on the national team. He has a hard job to do, totally committed to the national team, obviously, so this is why I decided not to speak to any of them.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Nuno Espirito Santo during a Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Training Session on July 07, 2021 in Enfield Image credit: Getty Images

“I will speak when they arrive. This is the right moment in our own building, face to face, sitting down and to prepare our future together.

“Harry’s one of the best footballers in the world and he’s a Tottenham FC player.”

Nuno was also asked specifically if Levy had made him any promises about Kane’s future.

“All the conversations that we had, all the squad are available, and we have a lot of good players, I can count on. And I’m counting on each and every one of them,” he replied.

“I had a lot of meetings, we spoke about a lot of things, But one thing is for sure: what we speak about between us, stays between us.

“What I can say about that is Harry Kane is one of the best football players in the world and he’s with us, he’s our player, he’s Tottenham’s player. That can make us very proud.”

Transfers How Spurs are planning rebuild with Kane wanting City move - Inside Football YESTERDAY AT 10:11