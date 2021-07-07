Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City cannot afford to replace Sergio Aguero this summer.

City fans are eager to see a big name replace their all-time top scorer, but Guardiola has played down the chances of the club making a marquee signing upfront.

Euro 2020 Hayward: 'Distractions' helped make Sterling England's most influential player YESTERDAY AT 11:45

“At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it,” Guardiola told Catalan network TV3.

“All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position.

We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren't going to buy a striker for next season.

“We'll do whatever we can do in the transfer window and if we can't, we'll still have the squad that has won the league three times in four years and reached the Champions League final.”

'A fairytale moment' - Guardiola on Aguero's last home game for City

City have already seen an offer worth up to £100 million for Kane rejected, with Tottenham insisting their talisman is not for sale.

Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer , but chairman Daniel Levy has already promised new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo the forward will be staying at the north London club.

New managing director of football Fabio Paratici made a public statement on Kane’s future recently, saying Spurs had no intention of selling Kane.

"Keeping him is not just my goal, it's our goal as a club,” he told Sky Italy.

"I can't wait to watch him play live, I've been really lucky in the past years because I've watched a lot of top players and strikers, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, and many more which now I forgot about.

Right now, he's one of the best strikers in the world. He's a complete player, really special. His physique is that of a real number nine, a true poacher, but he also has an incredibly refined technique.

"He is able to shoot with both feet and also provides many assists - very few people notice this, because he scores so many goals.

Harry Kane Image credit: Getty Images

"He's a team player, but he's a finisher at the same time, so really I believe he is among the top three in the world.

"I haven't heard from him yet because I don't want to bother the players who are busy at the Euros, it doesn't seem fair to me. They're focused on their own goals with their national teams."

Euro 2020 It’s here, it’s beautiful, it’s at Wembley: Roll on the semi-finals – The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 06:55