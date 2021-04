Football

Transfer news - 'In my heart' - Zinedine Zidane hints at shock summer move from Real - Euro Papers

Zinedine Zidane has been speaking very openly about his love for both Italy and Juventus, prompting rampant speculation that he could soon be set to make a shock move away from Real Madrid and La Liga. Could he be poised to return to Turin and his former club? He could reportedly move this summer with Andrea Pirlo struggling at Juve.

00:01:43, 2 hours ago