Erling Haaland admitted it was ‘sad’ to see Jadon Sancho join Manchester United, but the striker thinks he will find another Borussia Dortmund team-mate to link up with.

Chelsea have reportedly had an approach for Haaland turned down and speaking to Stadium Astro, the Norwegian was asked how he felt about Sancho leaving the club.

"Me and Jadon understood each other very well and he’s a top player,’ he said.

So of course it’s sad that he goes but that’s how it is and that’s football. You never know what will happen.

"But I think that there’s a lot of other good players that I have a good tone with and it can become even better.

"We have to see who I match the best with."

Chelsea are expected to continue pushing to sign Haaland, but Dortmund have made it clear only a crazy offer will convince them to sell after offloading Sancho.

Dortmund will pocket £72 million from the sale of Sancho and the club are wary about selling two influential players in one window.

Chelsea want to land Haaland this summer as his release clause reportedly drops to around £68m next summer.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to strengthen his squad this summer and Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements with Timo Werner so far struggling to adapt to the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud has also left the club to join AC Milan, leaving Tuchel light in the striker department.

