Jack Grealish is reportedly set to sign for Manchester City in a record-breaking deal today.

The Aston Villa captain has been weighing up whether to stay with his boyhood club or join the Premier League champions in a British-record transfer deal.

City have reportedly made a bid of £100m for the 25-year-old, who returned to pre-season training with Villa this week.

And the deal looks to be nearing completion with the Daily Mail saying Grealish is due in Manchester on Wednesday to sign a contract with City.

Bailey is Villa’s second attacking addition of the summer after Emiliano Buendia arrived on a club-record deal from Norwich.

It remains to be seen what Grealish's arrival means for City's pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Kane and Grealish were both part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2020.

Grealish came off the bench to play a key role in both of England's goals in the round-of-16 win over Germany. The playmaker was also introduced as a substitute in the semi-final against Denmark and final against Italy.

