Jadon Sancho is edging closer to a £77-million transfer to Manchester United after rejecting an improved contract offer from Borussia Dortmund. The Times reveal that the 21-year-old was offered a deal on improved terms, which was rejected by Sancho on Wednesday. United have now submitted a bid worth £72.5 million, but the German club are holding out for £77 million. The Times report states that a deal between the two sides could be agreed by next week, although a formal announcement will be held off until Sancho's time at Euro 2020 comes to an end.

Paper Round's view: It's almost over! We've been waiting for this transfer to be completed for a couple of years now and it looks like the Sancho saga will finally come to an end in a few weeks. United need a bit of directness to be injected into their attack and Sancho will definitely do this. Is he the player that will help elevate this squad and turn them into Premier League title challengers? Maybe not. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad still lacks a top-quality centre-back to play alongside Harry Maguire and a defensive midfielder. There's still a bit of a way to go for Manchester United this summer...

Arsenal close in on White

Arsenal are closing in on the £50-million signing of Brighton defender Ben White, according to the Guardian. The Gunners' original bid of £40 million was rejected earlier in June, but Arsenal are now confident that the Seagulls will accept their latest offer of £45 million, with an extra £5 million in add-on fees. The north London club are "confident" that they will be able to complete the deal for White in the next few days and they have already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Paper Round's view: This is a huge transfer for Arsenal. The Gunners are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, which saw them finish eighth in the Premier League, and a statement signing could really help them out. White enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in England's top flight and managed to receive a late call-up to the England squad for Euro 2020. Obviously £50 million is a huge fee to pay for someone who has played one season in the Premier League, but it's encouraging to see that Arsenal are willing to spend in order to catch up with their rivals. William Saliba won't be happy with this though...

Spurs set for Nuno U-turn

Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo in their desperate search for a new manager. Spurs have been looking for a replacement for Jose Mourinho since April but talks have fallen through with multiple managers, including Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso most recently. The Telegraph reveal that Tottenham have opened talks with Espirito Santo, who was on their original shortlist. The north London club are also interested in Italy boss Roberto Mancini, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Brighton's Graham Potter.

Paper Round's view: This is getting ridiculous for Tottenham. Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers, Hansi Flick, Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso... and now Nuno Espirito Santo. The club's search for a new manager has been nothing short of a shambles. The former Wolves boss has had previous talks break down with Everton and Crystal Palace after leaving Wolves earlier this summer and Spurs are now looking at him. He could be a decent option - but he will know he was Daniel Levy's ninth choice manager.

Southgate considers system change v Germany

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering a tactical change for the Three Lions' last 16 clash against Germany next Tuesday. The Mirror report that England could revert to a back three, a system that saw Southgate's side reach the semi-finals of the World Cup back in 2018. The England boss believes that it could help his team's lack of creativity and width from the first three group games. The Mirror also state that Kieran Trippier could force his way back into the side at right wing-back.

Paper Round's view: This decision could make a lot of sense. Germany have set up with a 3-4-3 system so far at Euro 2020, using the width of their wing-backs Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens to exploit the weaknesses of their opponents. Southgate is probably thinking that he could match their system and also bring Trippier back for his set-piece threat. It wouldn't be a massive surprise to see England set up with a 3-4-3 on Tuesday.

