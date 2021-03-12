Super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly discussed what would be a sensational return to Real Madrid for his client Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward left Madrid in 2018 to sign for Italian champions Juventus in a blockbuster move.

Spanish TV program El Chiringuito put out a segment of their show on Wednesday evening on social media where noted journalist Josep Pedrerol claimed that Mendes, the agent of Ronaldo, had talked about a move back to Madrid.

“Jorge Mendes has spoken with Real, talking about the possibility of a Ronaldo comeback, informally.” Pedrerol is quoted as saying.

"Cristiano topic has emerged in this conversation: Mendes has spoken of his comeback to Real Madrid."

Adrian Garcia of Eurosport Spain says that normally El Chiringuito and Pedrerol aren’t considered reliable sources but, in this case, “This info makes sense because the host has direct info from Florentino Perez and inside the club. He is an unofficial spokesman of Real Madrid in the mass media.”

"‘El Chiringuito’ is the most popular TV football show in Spain: pure show and ‘infotaintment’ and always informal tone, even exaggerated sometimes. But, Josep Pedrerol is one of the few journos in Spain that has reliable info about Real Madrid. He is a pretty close person of Florentino and the president use him as unofficial spokesman of Real Madrid in mass media," Garcia adds.

"As I said before, this info is the first approach to introduce this topic in public opinion. Pedrerol is a master moving this topics, specially when Real Madrid is doing great players movements.

"It seems that Real Madrid does not have enough money to sign Mbappé or Haaland, but maybe Cristiano Ronaldo is regretting leaving Real after 3 seasons without success in Champions League and after losing personal relevance to win Ballon d’Or or individual prizes. At 36, the last chance to win a Champions League and international status is to play 2 more years in Real.

"But, can Real pay 100M€ for him and more than 20M€ per season? Would it be a good business move for Real? I don’t have the answers but we have the facts: Real has lost competitiveness and a high % of goals and attempts without him. Talking about football, is a good business."

Ronaldo’s transfer to Italy in 2018 was pitched as a chance for Ronaldo to prove himself in a fourth country, whilst for Juventus they felt he was the missing piece for them to lift the Champions League.

However, following Tuesday night, Juventus have now failed to make it past the quarter-finals since Ronaldo’s arrival, having reached the final in two of the three seasons prior to his signing.

The Ronaldo Experiment Has Failed

In the latest episode of Game of Opinions, the Eurosport X The Beautiful Game podcast collaboration discussed the Ronaldo situation.

"They can’t think of a way to get him and Paulo Dybala playing well at the same time," Eurosport’s Pete Sharland said.

"They brought a whole bunch of expensive wingers in, of which one, Federico Chiesa, has worked.

I look at it now and think you’ve invested so much money into him, you’re now at a stage where you’re out of the Champions League and you’re possibly going to lose Serie A.

"If I was Juventus I would be making some calls around to see if anyone wants to take him off their hands this summer."

"The Ronaldo experiment hasn’t worked out”, added Dotun Abijoh.

"I think this is the beginning of the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus."

