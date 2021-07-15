The right-back made the switch from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid in 2019 and won La Liga with the Spanish side last season.

But the former Burnley defender is eager to return home, boosting United’s chance of signing the defender.

The Telegraph claim United have already seen one bid for Trippier knocked back and the England international wants the Red Devils to make an improved offer.

Trippier has a year left on his contract with Atletico, with the option for a further year, and is prepared to tell the La Liga champions he is ready to return to England.

Two other Premier League clubs are interested in signing the player, but his preference is to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Trippier’s reputation has soared after his success with Atletico and his performances for England at Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old played with United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw and could follow England team-mate Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford this summer.

Trippier grew up in Bury and his family are United fans, making the Red Devils the perfect fit for the defender should he be permitted to move back to the Premier League.

But United are assessing their options after forking out £73 million to land Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Manchester club wants to sell a few players before resuming talks with Atletico and are in duscussion with Roma over the possible transfer of Alex Telles.

Speaking before England’s semi-final clash with Denmark, Trippier refused to comment on speculation about his future or the interest from United.

“I’ve just enjoyed the season [at Atlético] and we’ve won the title,” he said.

“I’m away with England, we’re playing Denmark and I’m not focusing on my club or what is going on.

I’m just focused on England and doing as best as I can if I play. If I don’t play, I still give 100 per cent.

