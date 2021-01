Football

Transfer news - Kylian Mbappe AND Erling Haaland in, as Madrid set to purge big names - Euro Papers

Big changes are coming at Real Madrid as Florentino Perez plans to revolutionise the club's attack. That means Kylian Mbappe AND Erling Haaland could be coming in - but which big names will be making way?

