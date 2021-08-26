World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will complete his move to Real Madrid from PSG late on Thursday or on Friday according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca.

Mbappe, 22, has a contract with PSG that runs out in 2022 and has repeatedly turned down new deals despite the French club adding Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi over the summer.

He reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real and was ready to run down his contract and join them on a free.

However a third bid, of €170m + €10m in variables, is set to be accepted by PSG according to the Marca report and the announcement will be made most likely on Friday.

Speaking after the Champions League draw PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said I've been very clear, we've been very clear. The club's stance is clear. We will not change it or repeat it."

It’s been a busy summer for Real having lost club captain Ramos and his defensive partner Raphael Varane as well as Martin Odegaard, while adding David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

If the deal goes through it will be the second-most expensive of all-time along with the €180m PSG paid Monaco to sign Mbappe in the first place, behind only the Parisians blockbuster move for Neymar in 2017 for €222m.

It will just be the latest step in what is shaping up to be a historic summer of big moves with Mbappe joining the likes of Ramos, Varane, Romelu Lukaku, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and of course Messi making high-profile moves.

