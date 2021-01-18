Christian Eriksen should not make an awkward return from Tottenham given all he put the club through to force his move to Inter Milan, according to our experts.

It is not a secret that Eriksen is reportedly desperate to leave Inter after a disastrous time in Milan since making the move from north London, and he would apparently love a return to the Premier League.

transfers Big-money Chelsea move is 'too early' for Haaland 2 HOURS AGO

But after pushing so firmly for a move away from Tottenham, would he really be welcome back at the club and under Jose Mourinho?

In the first Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Ben Snowball, Dotun Abijoh and Justin Cole explored several big transfer stories, including discussing why it surely could not work for the Dane to return to Spurs.

"I don't see the logic behind this," said Abijoh. "How much has Christian Eriksen got left? We saw him at the end of his spell with Spurs and, let's be honest, he wasn't pulling up trees. He wasn't that impressive.

'There's going to be bad blood' - Why Eriksen can't go back to Spurs

"I can't see it. I think Spurs have moved on from Christian Eriksen, and Christian Eriksen needs to move on from Spurs. I just can't see this transfer working."

Snowball added: "I can't see it. You've got a player who spent six months trying to leave Spurs and basically contributed to the end of Mauricio Pochettino's reign.

Eriksen's level dropped when his head was turned and Tottenham were abysmal, and this was a team that were in the Champions League final. I just think there is going to be bad blood there.

Next, the trio looked at the reports suggesting that AC Milan are in talks to sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan, with former Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic also set to join the Serie A leaders.

The group agreed that Tomori's reported move from Chelsea to Milan does not make any sense for either the Blues or the player at this stage of his career.

'I'm baffled!' - Why Tomori's Milan move makes no sense

"I'm surprised by this, because this is a player that is an England international and there is an option to buy, which means he is not in Chelsea's plans," said Abijoh.

I'm baffled, because he looks really good at centre back and he's still a young defender, so this transfer baffles me and it looks like he's going to be heading to AC Milan.

Finally, the trio looked at why Erling Haaland should bide his time and remain at Borussia Dortmund rather than rush to move to Chelsea this summer, as has been rumoured.

Big-money Chelsea move is 'too early' for Haaland

"I liken it to the situation with Jadon Sancho: I was always of the opinion that he should just stay put," said Cole. "You are playing regularly, you have got some consistency with that team and you're still a young player.

"You look at all the top teams in Europe, there are a number of different clubs you could move to, so there is no rush for him to have to make the move now. The best thing for him to do is to stay put."

transfers Chelsea make Haaland their primary summer transfer target - reports 11 HOURS AGO