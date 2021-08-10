Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain and will fly to Paris on Tuesday to complete the move, according to reports.

After the Argentine announced he would be leaving Barcelona after 21 years at the La Liga club on Sunday morning, it was widely expected the 34-year-old would move to the Ligue 1 side.

L’Equipe and football journalist Fabrizio Romano report the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to PSG’s offer of a two-year deal believed to be worth £25m a year after tax.

With personal terms now fully agreed, Messi is expected to fly to Paris on Tuesday to complete his medical before he is officially unveiled as a Barcelona player at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

When Messi, who has been a free agent since July 1 when his Barcelona contract expired, was asked at his press conference if he would be moving to PSG, he said: "That is one possibility, to reach those heights.

"I've got nothing confirmed with anybody. I had a lot of calls, a lot of interested clubs. At the moment, nothing is closed, but we are talking about a lot of things."

