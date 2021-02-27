Beckham targets Messi and Ronaldo

David Beckham has brought Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Ryan Shawcross to his Inter Miami side, but he has not stopped targeting big names in the European leagues. West Ham’s Kieran Gibbs is also a target, but the Sun reports that he is also after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: "Of course, we always want to bring in great players. Miami is a great pull for anyone and those kinds of players (Messi and Ronaldo) are who we aspire to bring here.”

Paper Round’s view: Messi’s flirtation with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain suggests that he thinks he has at least a couple more years at the top before he will decide to move on, and Cristiano Ronaldo may want to add one or two more European trophies to his name before he leaves the continent. However, Inter Miami would be a way to raise their profile in the US and earn a huge wedge doing so.

The Mirror claims that any personal antipathy between Mino Raiola and manager Pep Guardiola would not get in the way of the club signing Erling Haaland, who may be sold by Borussia Dortmund this summer. The same goes for Romelu Lukaku, who is also represented by Raiola, while Sergio Aguero may still be given a new deal if he can prove his fitness to the club.

Paper Round’s view: Raiola is only a truly difficult player if a club can’t offer one of his players what they want - mix of money and trophies. For Manchester City neither of those things are likely to be problems so they must know if they secure Haaland that while Raiola might agitate for more money, he can more or less be assuaged by success on the pitch and regular contract renewals.

Martinez to stay with Inter

Lautaro Martinez has revealed that he was in discussions to join Barcelona last season but nothing came of the move, and he could now stay at his current club, Inter Milan, for some time. The 23-year-old Argentine said: "Now that's in the past. I'm going to renew my contract at Inter and I'll stay here for a long time,” reports Spanish newspaper Marca.

Paper Round’s view: Martinez has been in exceptional form and looks to be one of the most promising South American players around right now. Antonio Conte’s mix of exceptional talents and ex-Premier League players look on the verge of securing a famous Serie A win given Juventus’ struggles, so leaving is probably the last thing some of their players want now - Martinez included.

Real want Odegaard back

Real Madrid are keen to have Martin Odegaard back in their side for next season, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old Norwegian international struggled to find time on the pitch under Zinedine Zidane and so left on loan to Arsenal for the rest of the season. The Spanish club have been impressed with his form and hope he can form part of their long-term plans.

Paper Round’s view: Odegaard needs games at his young age and after doing well with Heerenveen and Real Sociedad, this season threatened to be a waste under Zidane. Moving to Arsenal has given him the chance to shine given the lack of competition offered by other creative attackers, so perhaps there is a slim chance he will want to stay with Mikel Arteta’s team.

