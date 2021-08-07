Lionel Messi is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Sky Sports claim that the Argentine’s move to the French giants is imminent, with the 34-year-old on the verge of penning a deal worth £25 million a year after tax.

Messi is keen on the move and former team-mate Neymar has been involved, with PSG confident the deal will get done, reports Sky Italy’s Fabrizio Romano.

Despite rumours of a move away from the Nou Camp last year, the club had been confident of keeping Messi on.

However a rocketing wage bill left Barcelona facing a violation of La Liga’s salary cap regulations, and the negotiations collapsed.

Messi scored 672 goals across an eighteen-year spell at Barcelona, having joined the club’s La Masia youth academy in 2003.

He amassed ten La Liga titles and four Champions League victories across a 34-trophy winning reign, as well as countless individual accolades.

Having won the Copa America with Argentina this summer, a move to Paris would unite him with compatriot and ex-Spurs coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

