Lionel Messi is officially a free agent after his Barcelona contract expired at midnight.

The 34-year-old is currently on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America and has spent the last year mulling over whether to pen a new contract.

He had a transfer request to leave Barca rejected last summer and it led to a rift with the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Bartomeu has since been replaced by Joan Laporta.

Barcelona are reportedly confident a deal can be struck to retain the services of one of the world's highest paid players despite the La Liga club's own financial woes.

Messi’s last deal was worth a reported £492 million over four seasons, but Barcelona’s gross debt has rocketed to around £857 million.

Barcelona have already cut their wage bill in half in the last year, so it is likely a new contract would have to be on reduced terms.

Argentina play Ecuador in their Copa America quarter-final on Saturday with Messi desperate to win his first major international trophy.

