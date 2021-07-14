Lionel Messi has agreed to a 50 per cent pay cut at Barcelona.

The Argentina international is currently a free agent after his contract expired and Barcelona have been scrambling to cut their wage bill so as to be able to add Messi to their La Liga squad.

Barcelona are struggling with financial issues and so far have been unable to register any of their new signings as they work to slash the salary costs at the club.

Copa América 'Inexplicable happiness' - Messi emotional after historic Copa America victory 11/07/2021 AT 07:02

Spanish outlet Sport claim Messi is understanding of Barcelona’s financial problems and has agreed to a stunning 50% reduction to his wages.

Messi will pen a new five-year deal while an official announcement could be made before the end of the week.

It is believed money was never the issue for Messi, but instead taxation was the topic causing the most issues on both sides.

Messi turned 34 in June and his new release clause will be set at around £298 million (€350m).

It is the first major international trophy Messi has won with Argentina and ended the country’s 28-year wait for a silverware.

Barcelona have also signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal and Eric Garcia this summer, but are still pushing for the exits of several big players.

'Messi renewal talks are going well' - Laporta

Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Antoine Griezmann are reportedly up for sale and La Liga have already warned Barcelona they must abide by their financial fair play rules.

"No, I won't [turn a blind eye] for Messi, it's impossible. There are many workers [at LaLiga] and in the economic control [department] as well," said La Liga president Javier Tebas.

"This is a right that the clubs have and we have to safeguard the integrity of LaLiga.

"We often have to explain [the economic controls] to agents and players because they don't know about it or think clubs are deceiving them, and we've had to explain it in recent years."

Copa América Di Maria fires Argentina to long-awaited Copa America glory 11/07/2021 AT 06:29