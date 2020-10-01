Join us throughout the day for all the latest breaking transfer news with new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman deciding the future of striker Ousmane Dembele very soon and much more.

Will Manchester United still do the big business their fans are longing for? Will Mikel Arteta be allowed to improve his Arsenal squad? Plus, how will Liverpool and Manchester City continue to compete before the window shuts?

09:51 - Aouar replacement brought in?

Lyon have signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a fee of 20m euros, perhaps paving the way for Arsenal to swoop for Houssem Aouar.

Capped 11 times by Brazil, Paqueta was part of the side that won the Copa America in 2019. He joins a Lyon side that features several Brazilians, including Bruno Guimaraes and Thiago Mendes.

"My time in Milan was an experience, it allowed me to grow. I am now focused on Lyon. The other Brazilians will help me but I intend to integrate myself alongside the others as well," Paqueta said.

Now, over to you, Arsenal...

09:39 - Did Carlo slip up there?

Carlo Ancelotti offered praise for Ben Godfrey last night, as it emerged Everton have stepped up their move for the Norwich defender.

The Italian boss refused to be drawn on whether the Goodison club had delivered a £26m formal bid for the centre half, but he admitted his admiration for the player

"I said in the past that we are looking for a centre-back because we are short there, he said. "

And Godfrey is a really good centre-back, but he is at this moment playing for Norwich, so I can’t say more.

09:25 - Brighton busy nice and early

09:15 - Will United target Dembele leave Barcelona?

Ronald Koeman is reportedly set to decide whether or not Ousmane Dembele is really in his plans after hinting that he may look to keep the Manchester United target.

United apparently sounded out the possibility of signing the France international earlier this summer.

"This is a situation to be resolved by the club and the player," Koeman told a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the league game against Celta Vigo,

"As long as the player is with us, he is part of my plans. He didn't start [against Villarreal] because there are other players, too, and Ansu Fati has demonstrated that he is good enough to play.

Ousmane has to wait for his chance. He was better physically in the first few weeks of preseason. He has dipped a little bit in the last week, but he trained well today and I'm counting on him.

09:00 - Good morning!

Hope you are all well, transfer fans! Let's kick off with Paper Round...

Manchester United could turn to Ismaila Sarr after the transfer deadline, Arsenal set Houssem Aouar deadline by Lyon, Donny Van de Beek agreed Real Madrid deal before moving to the Premier League, and Spurs want Carlos Vinicius as back-up to Harry Kane.

The Daily Star believes that Manchester United may leave it until the last minute to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. The 22-year-old Senegalese international has been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but they continue to explore other targets including Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund. However the paper says that as transfers can take place between the EFL and the Premier League until October 16, there is time for any deal to be done.

Paper Round’s view: Sarr is a perfectly decent option for United, and they have been linked with Sancho, Ousmane Dembele, Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic in the last few days - and many others. It would make sense to keep Sarr in reserve if they miss their main options, but they should be careful that he is not snapped up by one of their rivals who might find themselves in similarly desperate circumstances.

