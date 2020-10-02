The end is nigh. Transfer deadline day is on Monday October 5. However, to give clubs more time in the age of coronavirus, they will be able to do domestic transfers up until October 16. This will be for loans or permanent transfers between Premier League and EFL clubs. No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs or with foreign clubs in this additional period.

That does not give clubs long to get deals done, with many clubs, Manchester United being one, still looking to do plenty of business before the window "slams shut".

We take a look at all the latest transfer talk from around the world, and keep you up to date with all the deals, as they happen.

09:53 - Saliba to leave on loan, again?

09:40 - Pereira makes loan move to Lazio

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira will join Serie A club Lazio on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Pereira joins the Italian side in search of regular first-team football after he fell down the pecking order at United following the arrivals of Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes in January and Dutchman Donny van de Beek.

The Rome club said the 24-year-old, who scored four goals in 75 games for United, will undergo a medical on Friday before being unveiled as a Lazio player.

09:30 - Spurs bolster strikeforce

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Benfica to sign Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on loan.

The agreement - confirmed by the Portuguese club on Thursday - includes a £2.7m loan fee with an option to buy for a further £38.2m

09:15 - How much for Brewster?!?

Rhian Brewster is on the verge of completing a permanent move to Sheffield United, according to various reports.

He’ll cost £23.5m but crucially Liverpool have a 15% sell on clause, as part of the deal, and a buy back option guaranteed for three years.

Brewster is in Sheffield now for a medical.

09:00 - Good morning!

Hope you are all well, transfer fans! Let's kick off with Paper Round...

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham Hotspur will sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius on loan on Friday. The club have apparently secured a work permit for the 25-year-old Brazilian despite the fact he has no international caps. The player will join on loan for the season, with an option to buy at the end of the term for £36 million. Benfica confirmed an agreement in the early hours of Friday morning, with Vinicius set to undergo a medical later that afternoon.

Paper Round’s view: With a dispute brewing already between Gareth Southgate and Jose Mourinho over resting Kane, there is clearly a need for someone to take some steps to rest the forward. Vinicius looks to have the physique to handle himself in the Premier League, but he will have to prove that he has the eye for goal to be worth keeping on.

