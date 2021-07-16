Liverpool and Manchester United have joined the race to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar this summer.

Arsenal have long been chasing the young playmaker and Lyon may be finally prepared to cash in on one of their prized assets.

ESPN claim the Gunners now face a big task to lure Aouar to the Emirates after Liverpool, United and Tottenham entered the race.

Premier League Arsenal's Colney to require deep clean after Covid-19 outbreak 20 HOURS AGO

Lyon are ready to offload 23-year-old Aouar, who has two years left on his current deal, and a bidding war could erupt for his services.

Liverpool are working to find a replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.

This is not the first time Aouar has been linked with a move to Anfield as the Reds have been tracking his progress for some time.

Italy Euro 2020 bus parade through the streets of Rome

United too are monitoring Aouar’s situation amid speculation over the long-term future of Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman starred for his country at Euro 2020 and is once again being linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus.

Despite interest from Liverpool and United, it is Arsenal and Tottenham who are leading the race to sign Aouar.

Arsenal had a bid rejected by Lyon last summer and Mikel Arteta has made finding a new midfielder a priority this summer.

The Gunners are set to lose both Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi this summer and will be light in the midfield department as a result.

'Italy were patient and just took control - England must learn from that'

Arteta wants a creative midfielder to add to his ranks and Aouar could be the perfect fit for the Gunners.

While Liverpool’s working relationship with Lyon soured after the Nabil Fekir transfer saga, Tottenham have a great rapport with the French side having signed Tangy Ndombele from them in 2019.

Spurs think reuniting Ndombele and Aouar could bring the best out of both players, with new Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo keen to do as much revamping of his squad as possible ahead of the new season.

Transfers Paper Round: Juve want Jesus regardless of Ronaldo future 11/07/2021 AT 23:31