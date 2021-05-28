Liverpool have announced that they have agreed a deal to sign centre-back Ibrahima Konate from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Konate, 22, has been with Leipzig since 2017 having joined from French side Sochaux and he has developed into one of the best defenders in Germany.

He had been heavily linked to the Reds who have now activated his £36 million release clause, tying him down for the foreseeable future.

“I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool,” Konate told the club’s website.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter.

“Right now, my focus is on the U21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling.

“I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point, but I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at RB Leipzig and all the people I worked with there – the coaches, my teammates, the staff and especially the fans.

Your support helped me grow up during my time there and become not only a better player, but a better man and I will always be grateful for it.

Konate formed a formidable partnership with Dayot Upamecano, who will now join German champions Bayern Munich, and Liverpool fans will be hopeful he can do the same next to the returning Virgil van Dijk

