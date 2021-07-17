Liverpool are ready to sell as much as ten players this summer including Harry Wilson, Nathaniel Phillips, Xherdan Shaqiri and Neco Williams.

The Reds have a number of fringe players they want off the books and are keen to raise extra transfer funds for Jurgen Klopp.

Wilson is one player, alongside Shaqiri and Marko Grujic, that have several clubs interested in taking him off Liverpool’s hands.

The Welshman has spent the last three seasons out on loan and the Mirror claim Liverpool have slapped a £10 million price tag on Wilson.

Premier League duo West Brom and Brentford are monitoring Wilson with a view to a move, while Benfica recently made an approach.

Shaqiri, Grujic and Divock Origi are also in demand. Origi could be the most expensive departure considering his habit of scoring important goals for Liverpool despite limited playing time.

Liverpool would like to pocket at least £20 million for Origi, with West Ham and Rangers reportedly weighing up moves.

Shaqiri boosted his reputation with his performances at Euro 2020 and Liverpool are expecting clubs to come in for the Switzerland international.

Liverpool will ask for £13 million for the talented attacker and Lazio are thought to be ready to make an approach.

Grujic is set to finally call time on his Liverpool career after struggling to convince Klopp of his talents, spending the last three seasons out on loan.

Porto are keen to sign the midfielder permanently after his loan spell with them, while Sassuolo are also interested.

A host of youngsters are also up for sale including Williams, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Liverpool are also prepared to sanction the exit of centre-back Phillips, who performed fantastically for the Reds last season.

Phillips is wanted by Burnley and the Reds are ready to facilitate the transfer if the defender wants to leave.

Liverpool will also work to offload goalkeeper Loris Karius, who has long been surplus to requirements.

The Reds have made one signing so far this summer, Ibrahima Konate, but Klopp is keen to add more new faces to his squad.

Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez has been mentioned as a possibility, while the Reds have also been linked with Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar as they search for a replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

