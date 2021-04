Football

Transfer news - Liverpool v Chelsea battle for Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch - Euro Papers

According to reports in Italy, it will be a straight head-to-head between Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea for the signing of 18-year-old Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch. The midfielder is apparently wanted by both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. He could be available from this summer, despite having recently signed a new deal in Amsterdam.

00:01:33, an hour ago