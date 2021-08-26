Manchester City have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is out of contract at the Italian club next season, and it is understood that they want to sell him to save on his massive wages.

Juve pay Ronaldo £500,000 a week, plus tax, but they are also looking for a transfer fee for their star player.

Football Ronaldo to deny Kane his dream move as Madrid break the bank - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:28

According to Sky in Italy , City would be interested in signing the Portugal forward, but only on a free transfer, rather than paying the requested £21.4m. A two-year contract would be on the table, worth £12.8m a season.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is looking for options to get Ronaldo out of Juventus, who only used the forward off the bench in their opening Serie A draw with Udinese on Sunday. A mouth watering link up with arch-rival Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain has also been rumoured to be a possibility.

City have already spent £100m on signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer, but they have missed out on Harry Kane, after the England captain confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham, at least for now.

Although Ronaldo is not necessarily a player City boss Pep Guardiola has been targeting, it is thought that the club will entertain a possible deal if all the cards fall into place.

Transfers Ronaldo trying to engineer Man City move - report YESTERDAY AT 17:52