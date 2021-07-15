Manchester City have turned their attentions to Robert Lewandowski after their attempt to sign Harry Kane was knocked back by Tottenham.

City had a £100 million bid rejected and the Daily Mail claim the Premier League champions are now eyeing up a move for Bayern Munich star Lewandowski.

Euro 2020 'I thought we'd lost' - Donnarumma explains lack of celebration after penalty heroics YESTERDAY AT 13:28

The Poland international has two years left on his current deal at Bayern and has long been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski has become a record breaker in recent seasons in Munich and Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in signing the prolific goalscorer.

City believe Lewandowski might be an option this summer with Bayern fearful they could lose the striker for a reduced price next year.

The Sky Blues will continue to monitor the situation, with hope fading Kane will be a City player by the end of the summer.

Kane has already told Tottenham he wants to leave but chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to stonewall the England international’s efforts to move this summer.

Harry Kane brachte England gegen die Ukraine auf die Siegerstraße Image credit: Getty Images

City manager Pep Guardiola has already hinted Tottenham were playing hardball and said his side were scrambling to afford an elite striker.

“At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it,” Guardiola told Catalan network TV3.

“All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position.

We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren’t going to buy a striker for next season.

“We'll do whatever we can do in the transfer window and if we can't, we'll still have the squad that has won the league three times in four years and reached the Champions League final.”

Transfers City to get serious over £100m Kane bid, as Rice and Grealish eye moves 13/07/2021 AT 10:32