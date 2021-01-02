United ready to sell Pogba

Manchester United have finally accepted that Paul Pogba will have to be sold. The 27-year-old French international has a deal that runs until 2022, meaning that next summer will be the last chance to get a decent transfer fee for him. Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested, says the Mirror, which could spark a bidding war for Pogba.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba’s last few appearances for United have not been absolutely dreadful, but for the last four years he has been one of the most disappointing players in the squad. For all his talent, he does not give enough, and in Donny van de Beek there is a more reliable and just as capable player ready to take over. The attention paid to Pogba is a waste of time and energy for United.

Liverpool plot swoop for Brighton duo

Liverpool are interested in signing two Brighton players, according to the Sun. The first player in line is Ben White, the club’s 23-year-old English defender, who could step into the gap left by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. The other candidate is the club’s 24-year-old midfielder Yves Bissouma, given Liverpool look set to lose Georginio Wijnaldum as early as January.

Paper Round’s view: White seems to be an assured defender who has decent experience with Leeds and is continuing to improve now he has stepped up to the Premier League with Brighton. His teammate Bissouma also looks capable and is young enough to offer the potential to improve over the course of the next five years. Given the impact of the coronavirus the pair may well be affordable, too.

Eriksen offered to Madrid clubs

Inter Milan have offered their playmaker Christian Eriksen to both Madrid clubs, Real and Atletico. The Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the 28-year-old Danish international has been frozen out of first-team action by manager Antonio Conte, with little chance of a return. However, both Atletico and Real have been hit hard by the pandemic and probably can't afford a transfer.

Paper Round’s view: A loan move might suit both the Spanish clubs, given they have relatively little financing power right now. It would give Eriksen the chance to get back onto the pitch and offer only a little risk to the Spanish clubs. It is a huge waste of a big talent, and regardless of where he ends up, he can't sit out any more of the season without it damaging his future.

Choudhury offered out on loan

Leicester City’s midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been offered out on loan to assorted Premier League clubs. The Mail claims that Choudhury, 23, is keen to get more regular first team football after getting most of his action in Leicester’s cup games. Newcastle are one potential destination, as are struggling West Bromwich Albion. The paper also suggests Southampton as an alternative.

Paper Round’s view: Choudhury is talented enough to feature for the England under-21 national side but given his age it is now time for him to kick on. Unfortunately for him Brendan Rodgers has continued to develop an excellent Leicester team that is probably too good for him to break into. Experience elsewhere might let him prove himself to his current manager, or find a club more at his level.

