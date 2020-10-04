Manchester United have agreed a deal for Porto defender Alex Telles, according to reports.

The 27-year-old Brazilian had been linked with a move to United after the club failed to land Sergio Reguilon, who has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League Security 'to be increased' around Woodward's house 4 HOURS AGO

Telles is out of contract at Porto at the end of the current season and there had been suggestions that Ed Woodward would wait until January to sign him on a pre-contract arrangement to avoid paying a fee for the player.

Now it appears that United and his current club have agreed a compromise deal to sign the player before the end of the transfer window tomorrow, with the original asking price around £22 million.

United have let defender Diogo Dalot join AC Milan on a season-long loan which may have freed up a space in the squad for the left-back, and Chris Smalling is still expected to join Roma on a permanent deal.

Stories from Saturday night suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also welcome Uruguayans Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani to the club.

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

Premier League Opinion: Cavani panic signing may not even paper over the cracks at United 10 HOURS AGO