Manchester United are making progress to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, according to a report.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano says United are in "direct contacts" with Camavinga and that talks are progressing.

The 18-year-old France international is said to be valued at €30m with the Ligue 1 club keen to sell him to avoid losing him for nothing next summer when his contract expires.

Transfers Varane, Rice & Calvert-Lewin? United’s next steps to catch City – Inside Football 02/07/2021 AT 11:58

Camavinga is a sought-after talent, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

Camavinga has made 67 appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes after coming through as an academy graduate. He made his debut in 2019 aged 16.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Varane has "given his word" to Man Utd, but the Premier League side are yet to agree on a transfer fee with Real for the 28-year-old.

There is speculation that Paul Pogba could leave United with just 12 months left on his current contract. He has been linked with Juventus, PSG and Real.

Premier League Man Utd to meet Camavinga's representatives for transfer talks - reports 27/06/2021 AT 13:28