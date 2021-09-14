New deal for Fernandes?

Manchester United are keen to tie Bruno Fernandes down to a new contract and have reportedly made it their "priority". The 27-year-old only moved to Old Trafford in January 2020 and signed a five-year deal with an option to extend by an extra year. However, United are already opened talks with Fernandes' agent over the potential of an extension in July and the Portuguese international is hoping to extend his stay in Manchester. The Premier League side are looking to complete a deal between both parties before the end of the calendar year.

Transfers Kane may yet sign new Spurs deal but City have moved on - Transfer Notebook 13 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: Yes - Fernandes is probably in line for a new deal at Old Trafford, but should it be a "priority"? Not particularly. Manchester United should be doing all they can to keep Paul Pogba at the club. The Frenchman is merely months away from being able to open negotiations with foreign clubs, which would see him leave Old Trafford for free for the second time in his career. Pogba's new deal is more of a priority than Fernandes and this needs to be expressed to the 28-year-old, who has started the 2021-22 season in spectacular form.

How Messi influenced Ronaldo's Man Utd move

Lionel Messi's shock summer move to Paris Saint-Germain influenced Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, according to the Independent. The report states that Ronaldo's decision to leave Juventus was "100 per cent" influenced by Messi's move to the French capital due to the Argentine putting himself in a "prime position" to win another Champions League title and another Ballon d'Or. The 36-year-old believed that Juventus were "a long way from challenging for the Champions League" and regretted his move to the Italian club - so he decided to leave.

Paper Round's view: It would be quite funny if Juventus won the Champions League this season. Ronaldo clearly didn't enjoy his time in Turin too much. The 36-year-old is now the main man back where his true journey to the top of world football began. Are Manchester United good enough to challenge for the Champions League? It's a tough one to answer in the immediate aftermath of a group-stage defeat to Young Boys. United definitely have a starting 11 that is good enough, but they lack depth and a proper coach.

The two conditions that will see Mbappe renew at PSG - Euro Papers

'Untouchable' Saka going nowhere

Arsenal have reportedly received transfer enquiries from several clubs for wonderkid Bukayo Saka. The 20-year-old has quickly become one of the key members of the Arsenal squad since making his debut for the Gunners in November 2018. Arsenal consider Saka as "untouchable" and have zero intention of allowing their academy graduate to leave north London. Saka's current contract at the Emirates does not expire until June 2024.

Paper Round's view: It's going to take a huge transfer package to allow Saka to leave Arsenal. The youngster still has three years remaining on his current deal and is probably in line for a new contract after his electric performances over the past year. Saka has gone from Arsenal's utility youth player to one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's teamsheet and a fully-fledged England international. The Hale End graduate is a player that Arsenal should do all they can to keep their hands on. Saka is a superstar that should be built around in north London.

Chelsea to double Mount's salary

Chelsea are planning to open contract negotiations with Mason Mount, according to the Mail. The 22-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of six and the Blues are keen on extended his stay in west London. Mount signed a five-year deal worth £75,000 per week just two years ago - despite not having played a Premier League match for Chelsea at that point in time. Now the Champions League winners are ready to table a new and improved contract to the England international, worth a whopping £150,000 per week.

Paper Round's view: It seems odd that Chelsea tied Mount down to a five-year deal worth £75,000 a week before he had even kicked a ball in the English top flight... but their faith in the youngster has certainly paid off. The 22-year-old is a key member of their team and this is reflected in the fact that Mount has missed just four out of 79 matches since making his debut for his boyhood club. Mount has gone on to win the Champions League since signing his previous contract and has played a huge part in taking England to the Euro 2020 final. He definitely deserves a pay rise.

Transfers Man City consider £26m Phillips, Ronaldo’s rousing speech before Man Utd return – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:16