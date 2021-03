Football

Transfer news - Manchester United 'strongly pursuing' Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele - Euro Papers

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pull out all the stops and attempt to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in what would be a sensational summer move. The 23-year-old's current deal at the Camp Nou is due to expire in 2022, and United believe a move could happen by offering a substantial fee at the end of the season.

00:01:26, an hour ago