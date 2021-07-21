Bayern Munich and midfielder Leon Goretzka are a long way off in their contract talks according to a report from Sport Bild.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who joined Bayern on a free transfer from Schalke in 2018, has a contract that expires in 2022.

The report from Germany says that he and his representatives are demanding a new deal worth around €20 million, some way off Bayern’s last offer which is reported to be around €10-12 million.

Transfers PSG aim to sign £50m Pogba this summer - Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO

It is expected that Manchester United will make an offer for the midfielder if the contract talks completely break down with no sign of resolution.

Some reports away from Sport Bild are saying that United have in fact already put in an offer that will see Goretzka move in 2022 but they have not been widely corroborated.

However the Premier League side will face competition with Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona both also interested in Goretzka.

Our View - Wait and see but there could be something here

There is a lot of misinformation about here at the moment which largely stems from the fact that this story is, at the time of writing, in the print edition of Sport Bild and not the digital edition.

Our office in Germany tells us that there Sport Bild are reporting a potential move for 2022, with United making an offer that is bigger than the one Bayern have made, but the reporting is not substantial as it is with the actual contract talks.

However it's worth keeping an eye on this as Bayern probably wouldn't be against trying to get a bit of money if they do decide to let him go.

And from a United perspective paying a fee to Bayern to beat out Real or Barca could certainly be a worthwhile endeavour.

Transfers Ajer completes Brentford medical ahead of £13.5m move from Celtic - reports 18 HOURS AGO